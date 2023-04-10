JP Morgan Maintains U.S. Bancorp (USB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp is $51.48. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 44.00% from its latest reported closing price of $35.75.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp is $29,557MM, an increase of 33.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.10.

U.S. Bancorp Declares $0.48 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $35.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.45%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Group holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Norway Savings Bank holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ERM - EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 59.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 53.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2686 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB is 0.46%, an increase of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 1,325,403K shares. The put/call ratio of USB is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

U.S. Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

