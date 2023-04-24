JP Morgan Maintains Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Two Harbors Investment is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 23.77% from its latest reported closing price of 14.01.

The projected annual revenue for Two Harbors Investment is 55MM, a decrease of 27.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

Two Harbors Investment Declares $0.60 Dividend

On March 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $14.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 17.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.30%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 37.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.64 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Harbors Investment. This is a decrease of 85 owner(s) or 18.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWO is 0.14%, an increase of 39.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.42% to 56,131K shares. The put/call ratio of TWO is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,432K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,224K shares, representing a decrease of 292.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,047K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,968K shares, representing an increase of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 10.90% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,191K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,763K shares, representing a decrease of 300.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 9.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,605K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,420K shares, representing a decrease of 300.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 9.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,227K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,741K shares, representing a decrease of 292.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a Maryland corporation focused on investing, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and related investments. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company selectively acquires and manages an investment portfolio of its target assets, which is constructed to generate attractive returns through market cycles. The Company focuses on security selection and implement a relative value investment approach across various sectors within the mortgage market. Its target assets include the following: Agency RMBS (which includes inverse interest-only Agency securities classified as Agency Derivatives for purposes of U.S. GAAP), meaning RMBS whose principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (or Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (or Fannie Mae), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (or Freddie Mac); Mortgage servicing rights (MSR); and Other financial assets comprising approximately 5% to 10% of the portfolio.

