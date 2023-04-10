JP Morgan Maintains Truist Financial (TFC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $49.21. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 50.31% from its latest reported closing price of $32.74.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is $25,440MM, an increase of 14.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Joule Financial holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Stanley-Laman Group holds 61K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Income Vip Fund Class 1 holds 495K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverview Trust holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 45.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 50.06% over the last quarter.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.41%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 1,156,400K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

