JP Morgan Maintains Trimble (TRMB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trimble is 58.77. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.34% from its latest reported closing price of 52.31.

The projected annual revenue for Trimble is 3,921MM, an increase of 7.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimble. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMB is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 260,183K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMB is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,681K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,600K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 10,611K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,409K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,998K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,551K shares, representing an increase of 44.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 282.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,713K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,651K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 6.07% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,215K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trimble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

