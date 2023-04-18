JP Morgan Maintains Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trimble Navigation is $62.92. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.23% from its latest reported closing price of $48.69.

The projected annual revenue for Trimble Navigation is $3,921MM, an increase of 6.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IVV - iShares Core S&P 500 ETF holds 2,214K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 13.60% over the last quarter.

CFO - VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 73.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 251.10% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 2,755K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 12.97% over the last quarter.

VFLQ - Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMFX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund Admiral Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 22.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 27.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimble Navigation. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMB is 0.28%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 269,764K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMB is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Trimble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

