JP Morgan Maintains TransUnion (TRU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.46% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is $114.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.46% from its latest reported closing price of $83.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is 4,299MM, a decrease of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,095 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.38%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.48% to 254,012K shares. The put/call ratio of TRU is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 22,721K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,674K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,946K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,878K shares , representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 84.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,283K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,167K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Meritage Group holds 5,918K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,278K shares , representing an increase of 27.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 46.19% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,405K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,413K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 18.08% over the last quarter.

