JP Morgan Maintains TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.97% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.97% from its latest reported closing price of $8.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TPG RE Finance Trust is 138MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG RE Finance Trust. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRTX is 0.15%, an increase of 21.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 70,348K shares. The put/call ratio of TRTX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 7,304K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 7,087K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,762K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,931K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 2,821K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 2,665K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares , representing an increase of 21.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 17.96% over the last quarter.

