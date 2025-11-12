JP Morgan Maintains Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.41% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Topgolf Callaway Brands is $10.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.94 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.41% from its latest reported closing price of $10.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Topgolf Callaway Brands is 5,014MM, an increase of 23.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topgolf Callaway Brands. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODG is 0.16%, an increase of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 182,543K shares. The put/call ratio of MODG is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 21,175K shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 9,256K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,432K shares , representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Leonard Green & Partners holds 9,000K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,457K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,745K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,692K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 99.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 10,969.34% over the last quarter.

