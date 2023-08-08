JP Morgan Maintains TopBuild (BLD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.09% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TopBuild is 285.03. The forecasts range from a low of 226.24 to a high of $358.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.09% from its latest reported closing price of 297.19.

The projected annual revenue for TopBuild is 4,743MM, a decrease of 7.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in TopBuild. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.21%, an increase of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 38,962K shares. The put/call ratio of BLD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,746K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 28.59% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,524K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,463K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,507K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,417K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 31.50% over the last quarter.

TopBuild Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. It provides insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. It leverages its national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on its local market presence to forge strong relationships with its customers.

