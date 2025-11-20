JP Morgan Maintains TJX Companies (TJX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.20% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for TJX Companies is $156.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.21 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from its latest reported closing price of $145.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TJX Companies is 56,215MM, a decrease of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45, a decrease of 1.72% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,729 funds or institutions reporting positions in TJX Companies. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TJX is 0.55%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 1,139,969K shares. The put/call ratio of TJX is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,888K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,512K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 8.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,691K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,236K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,337K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,071K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 42.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 25,187K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,622K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 70.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,037K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,641K shares , representing a decrease of 35.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 88.24% over the last quarter.

