JP Morgan Maintains Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.68% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 633.51. The forecasts range from a low of 525.20 to a high of $727.65. The average price target represents an increase of 30.68% from its latest reported closing price of 484.77.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 44,563MM, an increase of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.74%, a decrease of 13.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.46% to 381,035K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,876K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,924K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 16.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,032K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,932K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 15.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,184K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,152K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,119K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,587K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 101.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,979K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,986K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Its Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether the customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, the company is here to support them. Its global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

