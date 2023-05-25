JP Morgan Maintains Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 647.42. The forecasts range from a low of 510.05 to a high of $745.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.77% from its latest reported closing price of 510.72.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 44,563MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.86%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.38% to 421,373K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 40,385K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 12,924K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,545K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,922K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,691K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,066K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,881K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,587K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,124K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Its Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether the customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, the company is here to support them. Its global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

