JP Morgan Maintains Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (NasdaqGS:TCBI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares is $95.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 0.51% from its latest reported closing price of $94.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares is 1,276MM, an increase of 10.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBI is 0.22%, an increase of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 56,131K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBI is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,334K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,354K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,919K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares , representing an increase of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 71.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,495K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 0.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,484K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,222K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 0.01% over the last quarter.

