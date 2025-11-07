JP Morgan Maintains Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt (TEVA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TEVA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.77% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt is $0.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.06 to a high of $0.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.77% from its latest reported closing price of $24.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt is 15,845MM, a decrease of 5.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEVA is 0.39%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 772,995K shares. The put/call ratio of TEVA is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 41,295K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,761K shares , representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 38,493K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,189K shares , representing an increase of 24.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 27.55% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 38,348K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,034K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 37,697K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,390K shares , representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 32,582K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,685K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 24.16% over the last quarter.

