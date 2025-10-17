JP Morgan Maintains Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt (TX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.98% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $35.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.98% from its latest reported closing price of $35.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 15,390MM, a decrease of 5.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ternium S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 11.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TX is 0.34%, an increase of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 27,372K shares. The put/call ratio of TX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 5,359K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 3,412K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TX by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,178K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 10.21% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TX by 20.89% over the last quarter.

