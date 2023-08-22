JP Morgan Maintains Ternium S.A. - ADR (TX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Ternium S.A. - ADR (NYSE:TX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ternium S.A. - ADR is 49.16. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.81% from its latest reported closing price of 39.71.

The projected annual revenue for Ternium S.A. - ADR is 14,802MM, a decrease of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ternium S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TX is 0.53%, a decrease of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 25,787K shares. The put/call ratio of TX is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,082K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,528K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TX by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,424K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,249K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,026K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TX by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Ternium Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

