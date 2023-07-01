JP Morgan Maintains Ternium S.A. - ADR (TX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Ternium S.A. - ADR (NYSE:TX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.91% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ternium S.A. - ADR is 51.14. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 28.91% from its latest reported closing price of 39.67.

The projected annual revenue for Ternium S.A. - ADR is 14,802MM, a decrease of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ternium S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TX is 0.58%, an increase of 18.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.54% to 25,485K shares. The put/call ratio of TX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,082K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,437K shares, representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TX by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,151K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,682K shares, representing a decrease of 16.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TX by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,356K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TX by 32.88% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,299K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 98.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TX by 1,444.31% over the last quarter.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,083K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TX by 63.72% over the last quarter.

Ternium Background Information

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

