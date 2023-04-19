JP Morgan Maintains Terex (TEX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Terex (NYSE:TEX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terex is $60.34. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of $46.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is $4,535MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.80.

Terex Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $46.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 22.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 48K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 62.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 376.75% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 74K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 80.47% over the last quarter.

DFUV - Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES TRUST - PF Small-Cap Value Fund CLASS P holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 62.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 14.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.16%, an increase of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 70,897K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Terex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

See all Terex regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.