JP Morgan Maintains Tenable Holdings (TENB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Tenable Holdings (NasdaqGS:TENB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tenable Holdings is $40.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.80% from its latest reported closing price of $30.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tenable Holdings is 1,129MM, an increase of 18.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENB is 0.22%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 133,197K shares. The put/call ratio of TENB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,466K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,919K shares , representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 3.67% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,965K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 0.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,877K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 12.10% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 3,830K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381K shares , representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 0.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,993K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 9.88% over the last quarter.

