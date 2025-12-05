JP Morgan Maintains Teck Resources (TECK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.72% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources is $64.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.08 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.72% from its latest reported closing price of $44.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources is 17,181MM, an increase of 63.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK is 0.45%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 374,793K shares. The put/call ratio of TECK is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 17,152K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,556K shares , representing a decrease of 14.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 553.11% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 16,879K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,405K shares , representing an increase of 26.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 35.25% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 11,024K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,035K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 6.02% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,574K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,304K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 2.43% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 8,141K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

