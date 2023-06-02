JP Morgan Maintains TDCX Inc - ADR (TDCX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of TDCX Inc - ADR (NYSE:TDCX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.23% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TDCX Inc - ADR is 13.66. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.23% from its latest reported closing price of 8.63.

The projected annual revenue for TDCX Inc - ADR is 796MM, an increase of 19.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in TDCX Inc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDCX is 0.50%, a decrease of 44.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 19,821K shares. The put/call ratio of TDCX is 12.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ward Ferry Management holds 2,733K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares, representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 43.53% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,859K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares, representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 82.39% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,781K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,781K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Indus Capital Partners holds 1,621K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 44.87% over the last quarter.

TDCX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TDCX is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania, and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 20 languages. TDCX has won over 270 awards.

