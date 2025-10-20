JP Morgan Maintains Talen Energy (TLN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Talen Energy (NasdaqGS:TLN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Talen Energy is $416.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $310.07 to a high of $470.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.50% from its latest reported closing price of $406.66 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talen Energy. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 24.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLN is 0.79%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 53,847K shares. The put/call ratio of TLN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,505K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,124K shares , representing a decrease of 35.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 9.68% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 3,000K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,904K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 46.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,465K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 31.21% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 1,355K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing a decrease of 28.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 11.47% over the last quarter.

