JP Morgan Maintains TAL Education Group - ADR (TAL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of TAL Education Group - ADR (NYSE:TAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.06% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TAL Education Group - ADR is 7.28. The forecasts range from a low of 2.93 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.06% from its latest reported closing price of 6.22.

The projected annual revenue for TAL Education Group - ADR is 1,211MM, an increase of 18.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAL Education Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAL is 0.46%, an increase of 6.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.62% to 308,669K shares. The put/call ratio of TAL is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 32,130K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,270K shares, representing a decrease of 40.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 82.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 18,749K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,588K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 79.98% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 17,064K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,900K shares, representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 11.58% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 15,924K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,601K shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 14,306K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,586K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAL by 88.33% over the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym “TAL” stands for “Tomorrow Advancing Life”, which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Its tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China’s school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 90 cities. The Company also operates www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China.

