JP Morgan Maintains Synovus Financial (SNV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.97% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is 37.67. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.97% from its latest reported closing price of 32.48.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is 2,436MM, an increase of 8.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.23%, a decrease of 18.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 132,559K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,271K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,982K shares, representing a decrease of 37.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 91.66% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 5,750K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,786K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 51.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,488K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 21.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,271K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 22.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,617K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial Background Information

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

