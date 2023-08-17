JP Morgan Maintains Synopsys (SNPS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synopsys is 475.31. The forecasts range from a low of 414.10 to a high of $535.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from its latest reported closing price of 428.21.

The projected annual revenue for Synopsys is 5,913MM, an increase of 6.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2004 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synopsys. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNPS is 0.49%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 156,854K shares. The put/call ratio of SNPS is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,361K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,079K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,714K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,194K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,689K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,836K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Synopsys Background Information



Synopsys, is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products.

