JP Morgan Maintains Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.21% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 37.29. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 102.21% from its latest reported closing price of 18.44.
The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 76,715K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 2.43, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,444K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,004K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 85.81% over the last quarter.
Avidity Partners Management holds 3,865K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,861K shares, representing a decrease of 51.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 16.14% over the last quarter.
Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,709K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Kynam Capital Management holds 3,262K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 7.43% over the last quarter.
VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,092K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.
