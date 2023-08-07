JP Morgan Maintains Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 10.62. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 11.53% from its latest reported closing price of 9.52.

The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 977MM, a decrease of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.18%, a decrease of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 259,925K shares. The put/call ratio of SHO is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,326K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,591K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 2.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,248K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,469K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,993K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,989K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 78.09% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,645K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,227K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,130K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 44.25% over the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

