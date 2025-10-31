JP Morgan Maintains Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Sprouts Farmers Market (NasdaqGS:SFM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.26% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market is $163.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 111.26% from its latest reported closing price of $77.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market is 7,542MM, a decrease of 12.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFM is 0.32%, an increase of 16.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 110,750K shares. The put/call ratio of SFM is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,032K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 10.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,188K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,151K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,585K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing an increase of 57.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 42.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,396K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 1.64% over the last quarter.

