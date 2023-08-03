JP Morgan Maintains Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.27% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market is 35.78. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.27% from its latest reported closing price of 37.38.

The projected annual revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market is 6,852MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFM is 0.24%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 121,634K shares. The put/call ratio of SFM is 2.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,176K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,909K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,085K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 0.50% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,839K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,861K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 13.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,281K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 0.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,266K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

