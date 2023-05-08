JP Morgan Maintains Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Airlines is 24.77. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.79% from its latest reported closing price of 16.32.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Airlines is 6,263MM, an increase of 14.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Airlines. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVE is 0.16%, a decrease of 22.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.88% to 78,545K shares. The put/call ratio of SAVE is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Antara Capital holds 4,269K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 38.20% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 4,080K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 21.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,306K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 2.86% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,805K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 2.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,504K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVE by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Background Information

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. The company is the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows its Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something Spirit Airlines calls Á La Smarte. The company makes it possible for its Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Its Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. Spirit Airlines serves destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and is dedicated to giving back and improving those communities.

