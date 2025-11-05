JP Morgan Maintains Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.76% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sphere Entertainment is $64.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.76% from its latest reported closing price of $73.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sphere Entertainment is 1,348MM, an increase of 25.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.12%, an increase of 23.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 42,872K shares. The put/call ratio of SPHR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,100K shares representing 24.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,298K shares , representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 38.92% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,877K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares , representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 60.12% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,806K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,288K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 1,246K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 4.18% over the last quarter.

