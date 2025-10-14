JP Morgan Maintains Sonic Automotive (SAH) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.16% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sonic Automotive is $84.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.16% from its latest reported closing price of $75.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sonic Automotive is 16,046MM, an increase of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Automotive. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAH is 0.11%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 20,346K shares. The put/call ratio of SAH is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 868K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 33.62% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 865K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 72.08% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 704K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 21.79% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 566K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing a decrease of 16.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 493K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing a decrease of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.