JP Morgan Maintains Sonic Automotive, Inc. - (SAH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Sonic Automotive, Inc. - (NYSE:SAH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.54% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonic Automotive, Inc. - is 58.48. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.54% from its latest reported closing price of 42.52.

The projected annual revenue for Sonic Automotive, Inc. - is 14,548MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.19.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. - Declares $0.29 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $42.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 4.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.90%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Automotive, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAH is 0.11%, a decrease of 21.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.99% to 20,665K shares. The put/call ratio of SAH is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,115K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 921K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 737K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 59.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 86.43% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 586K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 564K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 22.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 270.04% over the last quarter.

Sonic Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers.

