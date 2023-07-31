JP Morgan Maintains Sonic Automotive, Inc. - (SAH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Sonic Automotive, Inc. - (NYSE:SAH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.26% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonic Automotive, Inc. - is 56.61. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.26% from its latest reported closing price of 47.87.

The projected annual revenue for Sonic Automotive, Inc. - is 14,548MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Automotive, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAH is 0.13%, a decrease of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 23,312K shares. The put/call ratio of SAH is 5.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,217K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 895K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 595K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 579K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 576K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Sonic Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers.

