JP Morgan Maintains SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies is 9.45. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from its latest reported closing price of 8.29.

The projected annual revenue for SoFi Technologies is 2,083MM, an increase of 15.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.19%, an increase of 30.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.93% to 363,856K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 31,154K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,056K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,473K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 24.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,554K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 29.21% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 15,538K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,944K shares, representing an increase of 74.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 251.99% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 13,487K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

SoFi Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.

