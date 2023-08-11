JP Morgan Maintains SLR Investment (SLRC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.23% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLR Investment is 15.64. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 1.23% from its latest reported closing price of 15.45.

The projected annual revenue for SLR Investment is 226MM, an increase of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

SLR Investment Declares $0.14 Dividend

On July 5, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 20, 2023 received the payment on August 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $15.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.37%, the lowest has been 7.51%, and the highest has been 19.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.73 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLR Investment. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLRC is 0.32%, an increase of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 22,314K shares. The put/call ratio of SLRC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 4,339K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 4,308K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,597K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 1,386K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 9.01% over the last quarter.

SLR Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

