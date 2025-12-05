JP Morgan Maintains Science Applications International (SAIC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Science Applications International (NasdaqGS:SAIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.26% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Science Applications International is $121.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $149.22. The average price target represents an increase of 19.26% from its latest reported closing price of $101.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Science Applications International is 8,019MM, an increase of 9.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.99, an increase of 5.56% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIC is 0.14%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 46,046K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIC is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,186K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,565K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing an increase of 16.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 0.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,536K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 9.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,523K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 10.93% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,519K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 15.47% over the last quarter.

