JP Morgan Maintains Schneider National Inc - Class B (SNDR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Schneider National Inc - Class B (NYSE:SNDR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.44% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 34.53. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.44% from its latest reported closing price of 27.53.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 6,725MM, an increase of 11.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

Schneider National Inc - Class B Declares $0.09 Dividend

On July 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on October 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $27.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.22%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National Inc - Class B. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.13%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 56,964K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,022K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,931K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 47.24% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,729K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,622K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 7.97% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,401K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 54.17% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,381K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing an increase of 33.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 55.98% over the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

