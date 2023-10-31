JP Morgan Maintains Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.39% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is 160.82. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.39% from its latest reported closing price of 107.65.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 1,241MM, an increase of 23.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.29%, a decrease of 24.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 95,736K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,448K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares, representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,628K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares, representing an increase of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,404K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,703K shares, representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 602.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,855K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing an increase of 23.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 4.19% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,661K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares, representing an increase of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 22.84% over the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

