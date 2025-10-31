JP Morgan Maintains Saia (SAIA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Saia (NasdaqGS:SAIA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.80% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Saia is $341.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.80% from its latest reported closing price of $292.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is 3,161MM, a decrease of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.20%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.17% to 36,980K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,897K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,679K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares , representing a decrease of 35.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 56.85% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,408K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 37.31% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,211K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 46.83% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,039K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 18.44% over the last quarter.

