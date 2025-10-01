JP Morgan Maintains Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Runway Growth Finance (NasdaqGS:RWAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.03% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Runway Growth Finance is $11.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.03% from its latest reported closing price of $10.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Runway Growth Finance is 204MM, an increase of 44.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Runway Growth Finance. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWAY is 0.39%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 21,786K shares. The put/call ratio of RWAY is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 9,780K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,780K shares , representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 16.38% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 1,040K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 26.71% over the last quarter.

Allium Financial Advisors holds 964K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 784K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 7.90% over the last quarter.

