JP Morgan Maintains RPM International (RPM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RPM International is $100.03. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.78% from its latest reported closing price of $82.14.

The projected annual revenue for RPM International is $7,377MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.67.

RPM International Declares $0.42 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $82.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 3.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBAIX - Blackrock Tactical Opportunities Fund Institutional holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 166.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 56.74% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Mid-cap Growth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 49.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 118.96% over the last quarter.

Bayesian Capital Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 33K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 142K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 65.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 207.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1127 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPM is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 125,675K shares. The put/call ratio of RPM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

RPM International Background Information

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide.

