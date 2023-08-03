JP Morgan Maintains Rover Group Inc - (ROVR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Rover Group Inc - (NASDAQ:ROVR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.86% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rover Group Inc - is 5.90. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.86% from its latest reported closing price of 6.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rover Group Inc - is 229MM, an increase of 12.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rover Group Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROVR is 0.12%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 20,861K shares. The put/call ratio of ROVR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3,638K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,666K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,629K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 2,184K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing a decrease of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 9.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,023K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 23.53% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,388K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Rover Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rover.com is an American company which operates an online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services including pet sitting, dog boarding, and dog walking. Rover.com was founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington and is formally incorporated under the name "A Place for Rover, Inc.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.