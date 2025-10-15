JP Morgan Maintains Rockwell Automation (ROK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.04% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is $352.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $231.60 to a high of $430.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.04% from its latest reported closing price of $352.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 9,615MM, an increase of 19.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.27%, an increase of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 104,956K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,985K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,870K shares , representing a decrease of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 0.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,626K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 16.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,199K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,141K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,874K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 16.45% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,614K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 75.68% over the last quarter.

