JP Morgan Maintains Rocket Companies (RKT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.25% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocket Companies is $7.85. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.25% from its latest reported closing price of $9.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Companies is $4,268MM, a decrease of 28.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND III - Dynamic Capital Appreciation Portfolio Initial Class holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DRFAX - Davis Research Fund holds 68K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund holds 408K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CAPOX - Absolute Capital Opportunities Fund Institutional Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRVIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 1.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Companies. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKT is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.17% to 102,017K shares. The put/call ratio of RKT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rocket Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of '100 Best Companies to Work For' for 17 consecutive years.

See all Rocket Companies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.