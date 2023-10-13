JP Morgan Maintains Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.38% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reynolds Consumer Products is 31.73. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.38% from its latest reported closing price of 25.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reynolds Consumer Products is 4,018MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reynolds Consumer Products. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REYN is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 73,154K shares. The put/call ratio of REYN is 2.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 12,987K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,884K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 3.96% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 10,578K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,219K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,029K shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 10.29% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,958K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 1.13% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,914K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Reynolds Consumer Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.