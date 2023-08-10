JP Morgan Maintains Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reynolds Consumer Products is 30.73. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.43% from its latest reported closing price of 28.87.

The projected annual revenue for Reynolds Consumer Products is 4,018MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reynolds Consumer Products. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REYN is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 75,235K shares. The put/call ratio of REYN is 2.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 12,987K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,884K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 0.14% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 10,578K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,478K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 9.98% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,029K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,981K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 13.88% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,961K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 13.28% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,805K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Reynolds Consumer Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

