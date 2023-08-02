JP Morgan Maintains Revvity (RVTY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revvity is 150.25. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.21% from its latest reported closing price of 122.95.

The projected annual revenue for Revvity is 3,214MM, an increase of 13.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revvity. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVTY is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.42%. The put/call ratio of RVTY is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,841K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,861K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 17.38% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,967K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,398K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 9,936K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,778K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 8.61% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 6,238K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,883K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 5.36% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,416K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Revvity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

