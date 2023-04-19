JP Morgan Maintains Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $33.25. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 169.47% from its latest reported closing price of $12.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is $16MM, an increase of 1,082.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ci Investments holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 124K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 8.45% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 30.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

PSGIX - Blackrock Advantage Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 47.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 23.11% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 462K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 11.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 137,017K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

See all Relay Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.