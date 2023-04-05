JP Morgan Maintains Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Relay Therapeutics with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.68% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $34.40. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 103.68% from its latest reported closing price of $16.89.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is $16MM, an increase of 1,082.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Small Cap Growth Equity Fund Initial Class holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 44.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - JPMorgan Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 78K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 37.20% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 10.27% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 438K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 24.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 1.14% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 28.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.19%, a decrease of 14.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 137,202K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

